Watch: Lord Ram's portrait prepared using 14 lakh diyas ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Image courtesy: ANI/X
Ahead of the highly anticipated consecration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, a large portrait of Lord Ram was prepared by mosaic artist Anil Kumar using 14 lakh diyas at Saket Mahavidyalaya.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced plans to telecast the grand event of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across India. The event is also ready to capture hearts beyond the Indian border, with a live screening being set to shine from the renowned Times Square in New York, USA.

In addition, thousands of temples, along with various Indian embassies and consulates globally, will also be broadcasting this momentous occasion as well. 

In view of the event which is expected to be thronged by a sea of devotees, several Indian states have declared to observe a ‘dry day’ on January 22. So far, the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Assam, and Chhattisgarh have declared a ban on liquor sales on the day of Pran Prathishtha.

A world-class facility is being built for the devotees in the Ram temple, in which there will be provision of ramps and lifts for the disabled and the elderly. Also, the temple trust is constructing a Pilgrims Facility Centre (PFC), which will have a capacity of 25,000 people. It will provide medical facilities and locker facilities to the devotees.

