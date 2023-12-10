Headlines

Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

Meet man who once begged to make ends meet, washed clothes of others, did odd jobs, now owns a company worth Rs...

Kartik Aaryan to reunite with ex for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Report

Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew and her successor to lead BSP?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

Meet man who once begged to make ends meet, washed clothes of others, did odd jobs, now owns a company worth Rs...

Captains who won most IPL trophies

7 vitamin A-rich winter foods to add to your diet

10 Breathtaking NASA photos of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

Kartik Aaryan to reunite with ex for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Report

HomeIndia

India

Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Vishnu Deo Sai is the tribal face of the BJP and is also a former MP and former Union Minister.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vishnu Deo Sai has been named the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, ending the seven days of suspense of the post. Sai is the tribal face of the BJP and is also a former MP and former Union Minister. The BJP won a clear majority by winning 54 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly polls. Sai resigned as MP after being elected as an MLA from the Kunkuri constituency in the recently concluded elections in the state.

The decision was announced after the BJP's legislative party meeting, with all 54 MLAs in attendance, at the party's state headquarters in Raipur. Three observers, Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, were also present along with the party's in charge for Chhattisgarh Om Mathur, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and co-in-charge for the state Nitin Nabin.  The Congress ended with 35 seats, down from 68 it won in 2018.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan nominated in Best International Feature category at ASTRA Awards 2024

How Housystan is Making Property Search Easier for Millennials

BCCI secretary Jay Shah provides major update on Hardik Pandya's potential return to Team India

PM Modi cannot be intimidated or forced to take actions contrary to Indian interests: Russian President Putin

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE