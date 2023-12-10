Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Vishnu Deo Sai is the tribal face of the BJP and is also a former MP and former Union Minister.

Vishnu Deo Sai has been named the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, ending the seven days of suspense of the post. Sai is the tribal face of the BJP and is also a former MP and former Union Minister. The BJP won a clear majority by winning 54 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly polls. Sai resigned as MP after being elected as an MLA from the Kunkuri constituency in the recently concluded elections in the state.

The decision was announced after the BJP's legislative party meeting, with all 54 MLAs in attendance, at the party's state headquarters in Raipur. Three observers, Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, were also present along with the party's in charge for Chhattisgarh Om Mathur, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and co-in-charge for the state Nitin Nabin. The Congress ended with 35 seats, down from 68 it won in 2018.