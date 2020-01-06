Viral: Twitter thread reveals how a company sells footwear that people used wear to 900 years ago

Unbelievable!

Twitter is full of surprises.

Every day we find something new and interesting on this microblogging site.

Recently a thread related to ancient India footwear is going viral on social media. Have you ever thought of wearing sandals to similar to what people used to wear almost 900-years back?

Yes, you read it right.

Twitter user, V Gopalan shared pictures of 900-year-old sculptures from an ancient temple in the town of Avudayarkoil in Tamil Nadu with the caption, "Ancient Indian men were very fashionable centuries back! They were wearing sandals thousand years back - the same model which BATA INDIA sells today! Zoom in to the pictures to see the similarity! Avudayar Koil, TN #IndianHeritage"

Ancient Indian men were very fashionable centuries back!



They were wearing sandals thousand years back - the same model which BATA INDIA sells today!



Zoom in to the pictures to see the similarity!



Avudayar Koil, TN #IndianHeritage pic.twitter.com/gPeDoXOor7 — V Gopalan (@TheGopalan) January 4, 2020

The tweet is going viral and people are sharing opinions regarding the same. A user came up with a fact that even women used to wear heels in that era.

Some hundred years ago, Indian women were even using High heeled footwears. And the West thinks its their fashion statement pic.twitter.com/p67cHkeOaj — Hugo Stiglit (@crawling_hills) January 4, 2020

Twitter user Pravesh Kanthed shared a picture proving the same with the caption, "Wearing heels 1400 yrs back! Kailasanathar Temple, Kanchi."

Take a look at some amazing reactions...

In Cairo museum one can find many types of handles made of leather.. pic.twitter.com/M3xWvA7E9h — Snehal (@snehashrins) January 5, 2020

Wearing heels 1400 yrs back! Kailasanathar Temple, Kanchi pic.twitter.com/8KzlQQKdev — The PAIN Doctor(@praveshkanthed) January 4, 2020