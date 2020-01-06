Headlines

Viral: Twitter thread reveals how a company sells footwear that people used wear to 900 years ago

Unbelievable!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2020, 01:31 PM IST

Twitter is full of surprises.

Every day we find something new and interesting on this microblogging site.

Recently a thread related to ancient India footwear is going viral on social media. Have you ever thought of wearing sandals to similar to what people used to wear almost 900-years back?

Yes, you read it right.

Twitter user, V Gopalan shared pictures of 900-year-old sculptures from an ancient temple in the town of Avudayarkoil in Tamil Nadu with the caption, "Ancient Indian men were very fashionable centuries back! They were wearing sandals thousand years back - the same model which BATA INDIA sells today! Zoom in to the pictures to see the similarity! Avudayar Koil, TN #IndianHeritage"

The tweet is going viral and people are sharing opinions regarding the same. A user came up with a fact that even women used to wear heels in that era.

Twitter user Pravesh Kanthed shared a picture proving the same with the caption, "Wearing heels 1400 yrs back! Kailasanathar Temple, Kanchi."

Take a look at some amazing reactions...

