Viral: Customer reviews taste of cow dung cakes on ecommerce website

Many netizens check product reviews to get a sense of what other customers thought of it and make an informed choice while shopping online through the e-retailer. They often end up finding some hilarious reviews too.

In a similar case, a Twitter user found and shared the screenshot of an absurd review under the listing of cow dung cakes on Amazon. In this outrageous review, this person suggested that they ate cow dung cakes purchased online and found its taste ridiculous.

In the screenshot, the customer can be seen bashing the brand and giving it a poor rating as the cow dung cakes were muddy in taste, while also advising the seller to do something about its crunchiness.

"It tasted very bad when I ate it. It was grass-like and muddy in taste. I got loose motions after that. Please be a little more hygienic while manufacturing. Also, pay attention to the taste and crunchiness of this product," read the amusing product review on Amazon.

The description of the product clearly states that it is meant for religious purposes without any mention of it being edible anywhere.

"100% pure and original cow dung cakes for daily hawan, pujan and other religious activities. Made up of original dung of Indian cow, with due care and process. Completely hand-made. Completely dried, moisture free and burns properly. Can also be used to purify the atmosphere and removes bugs and insects. Round shape with 5 Inches diameter, easy to handle and storage. Longer shelf-life," says the product description.

It seems the said customer could not distinguish between what is edible and what is not.

The tweet with the screenshots of the review was shared by many social media users as they expressed both horror and delight. Some said that anything was possible in India.