Traffic police constable sweeps road to remove glasses, video goes viral

A video clip of a woman traffic police constable, clearing glass and fibre pieces of a motorcycle on Tilak Road in Pune went viral on social media on Tuesday after it was shared on various social media platforms. In order to avoid inconvenience to the general public, traffic police constable Amaldar Razia Sayyed took the initiative to clean the road after a minor accident took place on Monday evening.

The road cleaning act was caught in camera and has now become viral on the internet. The video got varied reactions from several users on various social media platforms.

Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter and shared the video on the micro-blogging platform. "To avoid inconvenience to the citizens, women police Amaldar Razia Sayyed took the initiative & cleaned broken glasses with a broomstick that had fallen on the road due to a minor accident. The task carried out by her for the safety of the citizens is exemplary," Deskmukh said in a tweet in which he also tagged @PuneCityPolice and @CPPuneCity.

The woman traffic constable is being praised for taking the exemplary initiative to clean the road for the safety of the citizens. Sayyed is posted with the Khadak traffic division of the city police.

"I swept the road to ensure that there were no further accidents. Vehicle tyres could have also fattened due to the glass pieces," said traffic constable Razia Sayyed, who had borrowed a broom from a nearby eatery and cleared the spot immediately after the accident occurred on the busy Tilak road.

Sayyed’s prompt action took everyone around the accident spot by surprise.

A few passersby and one of the eatery owners started video-recording her action and posted the clips on different social media sites. On Tuesday, the video clip got circulated widely and the police constable and her action became a talk of the town.