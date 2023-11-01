Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth gets engaged to girlfriend at Halloween party, pics go viral

Sidhartha Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, is engaged to girlfriend Jasmine, with engagement photos from a Halloween-themed party.

On October 31, 2023, Halloween became the backdrop for a unique and heartwarming engagement as Sidhartha Mallya, the son of Vijay Mallya, proposed to his girlfriend, Jasmine. The event was met with an outpouring of love and warm wishes from their supporters.

Taking to his Instagram on November 1, Sidhartha Mallya shared a glimpse of his engagement through a couple of pictures. The first image captured the moment of his heartfelt proposal as he knelt down, dressed in a pumpkin-themed outfit, while Jasmine wore a witch costume, embracing the Halloween spirit. The second photo showcased the joyous couple, with Jasmine proudly displaying her engagement ring.

Sharing the pictures, Sidhartha penned, "Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (pumpkin, red heart, and ring emojis) (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)."

Take a look:

Sussanne Khan, among others, reacted to his post with congratulations, adding, "Congratulations, that's incredibly sweet! Numerous fans and followers also showered the couple with their best wishes and messages of congratulations.