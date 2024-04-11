Twitter
Vigilance department terminates service of Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA over pending criminal case

Vigilance department terminates service of Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA over pending criminal case

Special Secretary Vigilance YVVJ Rajshekhar passed the order, citing a case of 2007 pending against Bibhav Kumar in which he was accused of obstructing government work.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant (PA) to jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been terminated from his services. An action in this regard has been taken up by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) in connection with a case pending against him for 'obstruction'.

Special Secretary Vigilance YVVJ Rajshekhar passed the order, citing a case of 2007 pending against Bibhav Kumar in which he was accused of obstructing government work.

"The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect," the order said.

The order stated that the charges against Bibhav Kumar are grave in nature, including charge of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

"It is observed that charges against Bibhav Kumar are grave in nature, including charge of 'assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty' (section 353 IPC), for which the trial against Bibhav Kumar is at the stage of evidence, and therefore Bibhav Kumar is not clear from vigilance angle," it said.

"Any serious lapse in the verification procedure could result in appointment of persons in the personal staff of Ministers, MP and other government bodies, who are otherwise not eligible to man the post. This is fraught with dangers because such persons could also have access to sensitive information and data," the order added.

The action comes two days after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) questioned Bibhav Kumar, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Durgesh Pathak in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case.

ED investigators started questioning Bibhav on Monday soon after he deposed before them in the morning, while Pathak's questioning began when he reached the agency office in the afternoon following summons issued against them separately. Earlier in February, the ED also questioned Bibhav and recorded his statements in connection with the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The move comes days after the federal agency arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the case. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

