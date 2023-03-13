Vande Bharat Express: Delhi-Varanasi train to run 5 days, passengers get additional features

Delhi to Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train to run for five days instead of four days in a week from this week onwards. The frequency of Vande Bharat Express will be increased as well.

The Vande Bharat Express train has also revamped several additional features. According to officials, the second generation of Vande Bharat trains would need a thorough refurbishment after 10,000 km rather than 5,000 km of operation. The second iteration of the Vande Bharat trains is more contemporary, with adjustments made in light of the lessons learned from operating the first two trains.

Interestingly, the Mumbai-Gujarat Vande Bharat Express train is the most well-liked Vande Bharat train, followed by the one that travels between Delhi and Varanasi. The train, which has been in operation for three years, just had a thorough overhaul as well.

TOI quotes, “The scheduled overhaul was done after the train completed a 5,000-km run. Now it’s back in service.”

Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: Between New Delhi and Varanasi, the train makes stops in Kanpur and Allahabad. In eight hours, the train travels 771 kilometres.

Except on Monday and Thursday, the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train travels every day. It leaves New Delhi at 6 am and arrives in Varanasi at 2 pm. From Varanasi, it departs at 3 pm and arrives in New Delhi at 11 pm.

The cost of the train is Rs 1,805 for an AC chair car and Rs 3,355 for an executive chair car. From New Delhi to Varanasi, the whole charge for the Chair Car on the 22,436 New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express is Rs. 1,805, while the executive car will set you back Rs. 2,394.