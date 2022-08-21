Vaishno Devi: Yatra to resume today after temporarily suspension due to poor weather

After being temporarily halted owing to inclement weather on Saturday, the flow of pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in the Reasi region of Jammu and Kashmir will continue on Sunday morning.

Since Saturday night, the yatra has been on hold. Yatra has been postponed to August 21st, the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said on Saturday due to the bad weather. The deploying of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is noteworthy. Currently, the Board is keeping a close eye on the issue.

A cloudburst earlier in July caused a massive flow of water in the 'Nallah,' next to the holy cave, damaging the road to Amarnath and putting the yatra on hold for some time. The Indian Air Force also sent four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters to the Amarnath shrine to aid with rescue and relief activities.

On June 29th, the Yatra got underway from Jammu with the help of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the army, and the local police to ensure everyone's safety.

Amarnath is a cave temple dedicated to Lord Shiva that is situated at an altitude of 3,880 metres in the Himalayas. Pilgrims make the ascent to the shrine via either Pahalgam or Baltal.

