Uttarakhand tunnel collapse live: Rescue workers reach final stretch of Silkyara tunnel

On Tuesday, rescuers had attempted 'horizontal drilling' and fed trapped workers with solid cooked food simultaneously.

On November 12, during the construction of a tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot, a portion collapsed trapping 41 labourers due to a muck fall in a 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel.

The workers are believed to be trapped in a 2 km-built tunnel portion, which is complete with concrete work that provides safety to the workers. This portion of the tunnel has access to electricity and water, and food items and medicines are being provided through a four-inch compressor pipeline.

On Tuesday, rescuers had attempted 'horizontal drilling' and fed trapped workers with solid cooked food simultaneously.

A total of five agencies-- ONGC, SJVNL, RVNL, NHIDCL, and THDCL-- have been assigned specific responsibilities to evacuate the 41 labourers trapped for 10 days in the 2-km-built portion of the under-construction structure following a landslide.

Despite the rescuers achieving a breakthrough on Monday evening by laying a 6-inch-wide pipe, the trapped men were only provided fruits such as bananas, oranges, and medicines today as Khichdi in cylindrical plastic bottles could not pass through the 53-metre-long alternative lifeline.

Labourers trapped in Silkyara tunnel were supplied veg pulao, matar-paneer, and chapatis with butter for dinner Tuesday night through a food pipe stuck through the collapsed part of the structure.

Live updates:



#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Rescue operation underway at the Silkyara tunnel to rescue the 41 trapped workers pic.twitter.com/kJMIu1fuuG — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

Girish Singh Rawat, one of the members of the rescue operation team says, " Rescue operation is almost in the last stage, I hope the result will come in 1-2 hours...pipeline is being inserted to take out the workers...the steel pieces that were stuck in the debris were cut and removed".



#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Girish Singh Rawat, one of the members of the rescue operation team says, " Rescue operation is almost in the last stage, I hope the result will come in 1-2 hours...pipeline is being inserted to take out the workers...the steel… pic.twitter.com/Wp9EL5yZ5n — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

Rescue work enters final stretch

NDRF personnel enter Silkyara tunnel as rescue operations intensify, 30 ambulances arranged at the spot.

45 metre have been drilled, 12 metre remain for rescue

Rescuers have placed 45-meter pipes through the debris, needing another 12-meter drill to reach 41 trapped workers in Silkyara's collapsed tunnel after 10 days.

Drilling resumes at Silkyara, 18 metre more to go

Officials on Wednesday said that boring to create an escape passage for 41 trapped workers resumed overnight and there were just 18 metres to go before the drilling machine broke through the rubble.