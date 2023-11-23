Uttarakhand tunnel collapse live: Rescue workers reach final stretch of Silkyara tunnel

Headlines

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host first museum exhibition of Pop art in India; know ticket prices, how to book

WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks, clusters of pneumonia in children

'Situation has become more secure': Jaishankar on resumption of e-Visa services for Canadians

'Producers are scared': Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan agree Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 'gets people into trouble'

Sweet dreams turn sour: Chinese burglar's nap interrupted mid- robbery, lands him behind bars

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host first museum exhibition of Pop art in India; know ticket prices, how to book

WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks, clusters of pneumonia in children

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

7 superfoods rich in calcium

Difference between ketchup and sauce

IPL 2024: List of players KKR might release before auction

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

'Producers are scared': Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan agree Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 'gets people into trouble'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

This popular TV actor quit acting to become farmer in Bihar, went bankrupt with heavy loan, now he is...

HomeIndia

India

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse live: Rescue workers reach final stretch of Silkyara tunnel

On Tuesday, rescuers had attempted 'horizontal drilling' and fed trapped workers with solid cooked food simultaneously.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On November 12, during the construction of a tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot, a portion collapsed trapping 41 labourers due to a muck fall in a 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel. 

The workers are believed to be trapped in a 2 km-built tunnel portion, which is complete with concrete work that provides safety to the workers. This portion of the tunnel has access to electricity and water, and food items and medicines are being provided through a four-inch compressor pipeline.

On Tuesday, rescuers had attempted 'horizontal drilling' and fed trapped workers with solid cooked food simultaneously.

A total of five agencies-- ONGC, SJVNL, RVNL, NHIDCL, and THDCL-- have been assigned specific responsibilities to evacuate the 41 labourers trapped for 10 days in the 2-km-built portion of the under-construction structure following a landslide. 

Despite the rescuers achieving a breakthrough on Monday evening by laying a 6-inch-wide pipe, the trapped men were only provided fruits such as bananas, oranges, and medicines today as Khichdi in cylindrical plastic bottles could not pass through the 53-metre-long alternative lifeline.

Labourers trapped in Silkyara tunnel were supplied veg pulao, matar-paneer, and chapatis with butter for dinner Tuesday night through a food pipe stuck through the collapsed part of the structure.

Live updates:
 

Girish Singh Rawat, one of the members of the rescue operation team says, " Rescue operation is almost in the last stage, I hope the result will come in 1-2 hours...pipeline is being inserted to take out the workers...the steel pieces that were stuck in the debris were cut and removed".
 

Rescue work enters final stretch

NDRF personnel enter Silkyara tunnel as rescue operations intensify, 30 ambulances arranged at the spot.

45 metre have been drilled, 12 metre remain for rescue

Rescuers have placed 45-meter pipes through the debris, needing another 12-meter drill to reach 41 trapped workers in Silkyara's collapsed tunnel after 10 days.

Drilling resumes at Silkyara, 18 metre more to go

Officials on Wednesday said that boring to create an escape passage for 41 trapped workers resumed overnight and there were just 18 metres to go before the drilling machine broke through the rubble.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Funds allocated for ads will be...': SC pulls up Delhi govt over Delhi-Meerut RRTS project

Israel-Hamas War: Amid 4-day truce for hostage release, everything to know about Israeli hostages in Gaza

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Protect your eyes in style with premium spectacles on Amazon

'How can you...': Karthik Subbaraj slams reporter calling Jigarthanda DoubleX actress Nimisha Sajayan ‘not beautiful’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE