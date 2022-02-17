Uttarakhand government lifts night curfew, issues revised SOPs - Know here

On Wednesday, looking at the decreasing cases of Covid-19 in the state, the Uttarakhand government lifted night curfew after over one-and-a-half months and allowed various other economic activities to resume fully.

According to the new Covid-19 SOPs, the night curfew imposed in the state on December 27 to rein in a spike in pandemic cases has been lifted, and gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, spas, salons, theatres, auditoriums, and meeting halls are now allowed to open with full capacity.

However, swimming pools and water parks will remain closed till February 28.

The ban on political rallies and dharnas will also continue till February 28, the standard operating procedure (SOP) said.

Hotels, restaurants, and dhabas can also open for dining at their full capacity but will have to strictly follow Covid norms. In other news, the voter turnout in Uttarakhand which went to polls on Monday was 65.37 percent, the Election Commission said.

The final voter turnout figures in the state were released by the EC on Wednesday after the addition of data from the polling parties deployed in remote areas of the hill state. The polling percentage in the 2017 assembly polls in Uttarakhand was 65.56 percent.

According to the final figures, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts in Uttarakhand plains recorded the highest polling percentages of 74.77 percent and 72.27 percent. Results of the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand will be declared on March 10.