As Covid-19 cases dip significantly, Centre urges states to ease additional restrictions

The number of Covid-19 cases in India has witnessed a significant dip over the last few weeks, with the number of daily cases dwindling in the 30,000-range. Amid this, the central government has issued fresh instructions to the states regarding the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Centre on Wednesday asked the states to review and alter the additional Covid-19 restrictions in place which were imposed during the peak of the third wave of the pandemic, in the months of December and January.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter, addressed to states and UTs, said that the states have the option to review and amend or end the additional Covid-19 restrictions as the pandemic situation in the country is has calmed down significantly.

In his letter, the Union Health Secretary wrote, “States/UTs must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. They may also the five-fold strategy of- Test- Track-Treat-Vaccination & adherence to Covid appropriate behavior.”

He further wrote, “Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases, and positivity within the state and UT.”

The third wave of the pandemic peaked in the country around the months of December and January, during which lakhs of Covid-19 cases were being recorded each day. The third wave was led by the Omicron variant, which was initially detected in South Africa in November.

The number of hospitalizations and severe infections in the case of Omicron remained low, but the states with a high number of cases decided to impose strict restrictions such as night curfews and weekend lockdowns, the shutdown of gyms, restaurants, and several public places.

India recorded 30,615 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the country’s tally of coronavirus infections to 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.