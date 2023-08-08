Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain closed today as UPSA calls for protest, check full list here

All private schools in Uttar Pradesh that are connected to the UP Board, ICSE, or CBSE will be closed today.

The state's Unaided Private School Association (UPSA) has announced that all private schools in Uttar Pradesh that are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and State Board will be closed on Tuesday.

The government schools will remain open on August 8.

In light of the shutdown of schools on August 8, all children and their parents have reportedly been urged to get in touch with their respective schools.

Azamgarh's private school principal and a teacher were detained last week on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old female student allegedly jumped off the third floor of the school building and died.

Anil Agarwal, president of the Unaided Private School Association of UP, was quoted as saying that all private schools in Uttar Pradesh that are associated with the CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board will be closed on August 8 in order to support the principal and teacher of the school in Azamgarh who were detained after a student jumped off the school building and died on August 1.