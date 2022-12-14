Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose

UP news: The victim's father has lodged a police complaint against the family (file)

Lakhimpur Kheri: In a shocking incident, a doctor and his father have been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife -- also a doctor -- and cremating the body to conceal the crime. The incident took place in UP's Lakhimpur district. The couple used to run a hospital in the district.

The man has been identified as Ashutosh Awasthi. He and his wife Vandana were BAMS degree holders and had been running Gauri Hospital on Sitapur Road.

The police said Awasthi told the police during interrogation that during an altercation, he pushed his wife Vandana who hit her head and died. The death took place on November 26. The cause of her death was injury to her head.

The man and his father Gauri Shankar then allegedly stashed the body into the basement of their hospital. They kept the body inside a metal box and used an ambulance to carry it to Garh Mukteshwar. They then cremated the body.

The duo later lodged a police complaint feigning Vandana's disappearance.

The victim's father has lodged a police complaint against the family for murder, IANS reported.

The duo has been arrested.