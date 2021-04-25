COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh govt passes new orders to tackle surge in cases, check details

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Sunday ordered that no fees will be taken for cremating people who died due to COVID-19. The UP government has also ordered to provide masks to the poorer section of the state, free of cost, as reported by news agency ANI.

In case there is a shortage of beds in government hospitals, the treatment of COVID-19 patients will be done at a private hospital for which the government will provide full reimbursement, as per a statement from the government.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said that hospitals have been asked not to turn away patients.

"In case there are no beds available in government hospitals, the patients will be sent to a private hospital and the state government will bear the entire cost of treatment," he said.

The state government has also fixed rates for COVID testing and treatment. If any complaints are registered against hospitals for charging more fees, strict action will be taken against them under the Epidemic Act, read the new guideline.

The government statement also mentioned that the COVID hospitals have been ordered to publicly announce the number of vacant beds twice during the day.

The COVID-19 infected patients, who are in home isolation, will be provided with a COVID kit which shall include medicines for seven days, declared the UP government, as per ANI.

Remdesivir injections will be provided free of cost to COVID-19 patients at government hospitals, it stated.

Directives in this regard have been sent to officials in rural and urban areas in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday informed that an order for one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses has been placed for the third phase of the vaccination drive beginning May 1.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh government has placed an order for 1 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines for the vaccination drive beginning May 1."An order of 50-50 lakh doses has been placed for both indigenous vaccine manufacturers. In addition, the dose will be made available by the Government of India. A comprehensive action plan is being prepared in this regard," he added.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 2,88,144 active COVID-19 cases. 10,959 patients have died due to this deadly virus since its onset.

