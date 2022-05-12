Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel removed by CM Yogi Adityanath for ‘inefficiency, neglecting work’

File photo

In an unprecedented move by the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath removed the Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel from his post on Wednesday, stating reasons of “inefficiency” and “neglecting work” for relieving him.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has been given the additional charge of the state's police chief, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

Goel has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence Department, the statement said.

It added that Goel was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work, not taking interest in departmental work, and inefficiency.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year. Before that, he had served as an additional director general of the Border Security Force.

Born in Muzaffarnagar, Goel has a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Government sources have said that Goel has been removed from his position due to disregard and lack of interest in government work. Further, his absence in a key meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath also raised a few eyebrows in the department.

Since his absence from the meeting, rumours of him being removed from the DGP post were rife since Adityanath was not happy with his performance. It was reported that Mukul Goel was not attending any team meetings or home department meetings as well.

Though the DGP of Uttar Pradesh has been removed, there is no news on the appointment of a new officer for the top police post yet. It is assumed that the frontrunners for the DGP post are DG Intelligence DS Chauhan, DG Police Recruitment and Promotion board RK Vishwakarma, and DG Prison Anand Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)

