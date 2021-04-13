Trending#

COVID-19 vaccine

Ind vs Eng

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. India


Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in self-isolation after staff members test positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday isolated himself after some officers at his office tested positive for Covid-19.


Yogi Adityanath

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karishma Jain

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 13, 2021, 08:09 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday isolated himself after some officers at his office tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Some officials of my office have tested positive. As a precautionary measure, I have isolated myself and carrying on my work virtually".

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases while 85 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,309.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 5,382, while Allahabad reported 1,856, Varanasi 1,404, Kanpur 1,271, Gorakhpur 602, according to a health bulletin issued.

Over 80 lakh people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state. So far, 3.71 crore samples have been tested, with 2.18 lakh being tested on Monday, the bulletin said.