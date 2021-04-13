Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in self-isolation after staff members test positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday isolated himself after some officers at his office tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Some officials of my office have tested positive. As a precautionary measure, I have isolated myself and carrying on my work virtually".

मेरे कार्यालय के कुछ अधिकारी कोरोना से संक्रमित हुए हैं। यह अधिकारी मेरे संपर्क में रहे हैं, अतः मैंने एहतियातन अपने को आइसोलेट कर लिया है एवं सभी कार्य वर्चुअली प्रारम्भ कर रहा हूं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases while 85 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,309.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 5,382, while Allahabad reported 1,856, Varanasi 1,404, Kanpur 1,271, Gorakhpur 602, according to a health bulletin issued.

Over 80 lakh people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state. So far, 3.71 crore samples have been tested, with 2.18 lakh being tested on Monday, the bulletin said.