Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, many feared trapped after multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow’s Hazratganj

A multi-storey residential building in Lucknow collapsed, killing three people with many others feared trapped in the rubble.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

Lucknow building collapse (Photo - ANI)

In a tragic infrastructural accident on Tuesday, at least three people were killed and some others were feared trapped in the rubble after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj, officials said.

Rescue operations were called immediately after the building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Three dead bodies were recovered while many are still feared trapped in the rubble of the collapsed structure, as per media reports.

"Rescue operation is going on. NDRF-SDRF personnel have arrived at the spot. Police jawans and fire brigade personnel have also arrived at the spot. Three bodies have been found so far and sent to hospital," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak told reporters.

Asked if the collapse on Wazir Hasan road was due to an earthquake earlier in the day, Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told PTI, "Nothing can be said now."

 

 

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide adequate treatment facilities to the injured. CM Yogi Adityanath was quick to take note of the incident and ordered all rescue agencies to carry out immediate operations.

Till now, the reason behind the blast has not been made clear. Some media agencies are claiming that the building collapse in Lucknow was caused by a cylinder blast, while some are claiming that the building’s foundation was damaged after the earthquake today.

(With inputs from agencies)

