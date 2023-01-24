Shraddha Walkar murder: Chargesheet makes new revelations, victim’s father says ‘chop Aaftab’s body in pieces’

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

New twists and turns in the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case are coming forward soon after the Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page long chargesheet in the case, launching more claims against prime accused and Walkar’s live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a "voluminous" 6,629-page chargesheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The Saket court is likely to take cognizance of the chargesheet on February 7, as per ANI reports.

According to the new chargesheet, Aaftab Poonawala murdered Shraddha Walkar in a fit of rage after he was angry over the victim meeting a friend. The Delhi Police on Tuesday said Shraddha Walkar had gone to meet another friend which Aaftab Poonawala didn't like and he became violent.

"On the day of the incident, Walkar had gone to meet one of her friends which Poonawala did not like. After which he became violent and the incident happened," Joint Commissioner of Police (south) Meenu Chaudhary said, as per PTI reports.

Poonawala has been accused of strangling Shraddha Walkar to death in their Mehrauli apartment in Delhi, and then chopping her body into 35 pieces. He allegedly stored her body in a fridge and disposed it in the forests of Mehrauli.

Soon after the Delhi Police chargesheet was released, Shraddha Walkar’s father Vikar Walker issued a statement in this regard, saying that Aaftab Poonawala should suffer the same fate as his daughter.

As quoted in Times Now, Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar reacted to the Delhi Police chargesheet by saying that Aaftab Poonawala should be treated the same way as his daughter, and his body should also be chopped into several pieces.

The court on December 23, 2022, allowed the Delhi Police plea seeking permission to obtain a voice sample of Aftab. Sources said Delhi police had some videos and audio related to the case.

Delhi Police wanted to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab to examine that evidence. Earlier, the Saket court had dismissed the bail plea of Aaftab Poonawala after he withdrew the same.

(With inputs from agencies)

