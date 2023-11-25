Headlines

UP man arrested for attacking bus conductor with cleaver for 'insulting Prophet'

The accused, Lareb Hashmi (20), engaged in a brawl with the bus conductor, Harikesh Vishwakarma (24), over ticket fare.

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

A 20-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj attacked a bus conductor with a cleaver over a tussle over ticket price on Friday. The accused confessed his offence in a purported video, in which he admitted to attacking the conductor for "insulting Prophet Muhammad", stated police. The accused also tried to escape the police but was arrested in an encounter post being shot in the leg.

As per Prayagraj Police, the incident happened on Friday morning when the accused, identified as Lareb Hashmi (20), engaged in a dispute with the bus conductor, Harikesh Vishwakarma (24), over ticket price. The brawl intensified, and Hashmi, a first-year engineering student, attacked Vishwakarma with a cleaver, in which the latter got seriously injured on his neck and other body parts. 

Thereafter, Hashmi jumped off the bus and entered a college to hide, where he allegedly made a video and uploaded it on social media. In the video, Hashmi confessed to the crime and accused the bus conductor for blasphemous comments and "insulting Prophet Muhammad". 

He is also seen holding the cleaver with which he attacked the conductor. He can be heard saying, “Vo Musalmaano ko gaali de raha tha, maine usko maara hai… Inshallah vo zaroor marega” (He was abusing Muslims so I’ve attacked him… he will definitely die).

He is also heard naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath in the video.

Another video, shot from inside the bus, portrays Hashmi rushing outside while holding the cleaver.

While recalling the incident, the driver of the bus, Mangla Yadav, said, “Suddenly, there was an attack inside the bus. I heard a sound and then stopped the bus.”

Yadav added they rushed Vishwakarma to a hospital for treatment.

Post incident, the Prayagraj Police caught Hashmi from the college where he was hiding. Thereafter, when a police team escorted him to recover the weapon used in the offence, he fired at the cops. However, in the retaliatory fire by police, he sustained a bullet injury on his leg and was arrested. He is admitted to a hospital for treatment for bullet injury.

Abhinav Tyagi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Prayagraj’s Yamunanagar area, said, "Following the incident, the accused was arrested by the police and a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Further investigation is underway."

While disclosing details of the accused, the DCP mentioned that Hashmi is a first-year student in the city’s United Engineering College and resides in Hajiganj in Prayagraj, and his father, Mohammed Yunus, owns a poultry farm in the city.

 
