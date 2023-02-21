Search icon
UP: Hardoi man disappears hours after 'suhagraat' with wife

Hardoi: He got married on February 17 under the Pihani police station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

UP: The family members of the man told the police that he left his mobile phone and money behind. (File)

In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, a man deserted his wife hours after spending the first night. The family of the accused kept waiting for the groom. After he didn't return, they lodged a complaint with the police.

The family members of the man told the police that he left his mobile phone and money behind. The victim's family has lodged a police complaint. They are searching for the man.

The incident took place in a village in the Saandi area. The age of the man is 22. He was wearing a white shirt and dark trousers.

He got married on February 17 under the Pihani police station.

On February 18, his wife reached his house. The next day, the man disappeared without a trace. Nobody saw him leave.

They rang their relatives the next day but didn't find him. The police are trying to find his whereabouts, reported Aaj Tak.

