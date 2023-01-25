Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

UP: Dalit student beaten in Shahjahanpur over garlanding of 'Bharat Mata' statue

Arjun Rana, had a month ago objected to a group garlanding a statue of Bharat Mata wearing shoes, and was beaten up for it on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 07:17 PM IST

UP: Dalit student beaten in Shahjahanpur over garlanding of 'Bharat Mata' statue
Photo: File (Image for representation)

A Dalit college student was allegedly thrashed by a group of students a month after he stopped them from garlanding a bust of 'Bharat Mata' wearing shoes, police said on Wednesday. According to the police complaint filed in the matter, the victim, Arjun Rana, had a month ago objected to a group garlanding a statue of Bharat Mata wearing shoes, and was beaten up for it on Monday.

"A Dalit student, Arjun Rana, was attacked by a group of students headed by two students Shahbaz Yadav and Suryansh Thakur. The incident took place on PG Ground on Monday," Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media since Tuesday.

"It has been alleged in the police complaint that Shahbaz and Suryansh were enraged after the incident and they along with 20 others attacked Rana on Monday when they found him alone in the ground," said the officer. Rana was rushed to hospital where he was administered first aid. His condition is stable, he added.

READ | Republic Day 2023: Transgender police constables to join in Chhattisgarh's parade for the first time

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Auto Expo 2023: 5 cars at display that are launching in India this year
Yearender 2022: The Kashmir Files, Darlings, Doctor G: Social dramas that entertained and surprised audience
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Four home remedies to reverse dry skin in winters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Dalit student beaten in Shahjahanpur over garlanding of 'Bharat Mata' statue
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.