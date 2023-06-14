UP: Class 7 girl raped, strangled to death, body found in river; probe underway

Teen girls body found from river| Photo: PTI

A 13-year-old girl out to relieve herself in a village here was found in a river with a noose around her neck on Wednesday, police said. The body of the girl was found hidden under stones and sticks in the Reth River.

She had a dupatta tied in the form of a noose around her neck, police said. The post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain if the girl was raped before the murder.

According to police, the Class 7 student had in the morning gone to the forest area on the bank of Reth River, about two hundred metres away from her house, to defecate. When she did not return for a long time, her family started searching for her and informed the police.

Deva Police Station SHO Pankaj Singh said the girl's body was hidden under stones, leaves and mud. Due to being submerged in the water for a long time, it was hard to ascertain if she had any injury marks.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh, who visited the spot, said that the spot was inspected by a team from the crime branch and a dog squad.

Read: Fire breaks out inside Kolkata airport's check-in area, situation under control now

Police found marks on the ground which suggested that the girl was dragged towards the river. The SP said the girl's family has denied having any enmity with anyone.

On the basis of the complaint of the girl's father, an FIR has been lodged and further action is on, the SHO said.

(With inputs from PTI)