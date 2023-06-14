Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Breaking: Fire breaks out inside Kolkata airport

Frire broke out inside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

Breaking: Fire breaks out inside Kolkata airport
Massive fire break out inside Kolkara airport

A massive fire broke out inside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (Kolkata) Airport on Wednesday. Reportedly, the jolts of fire erupted at a check-in counter. People were evacuated from the surrounding areas. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the situation.  Further details awaited.

A Twitter user uploaded a video of the scenario on her Twitter handle. 

"There was a minor fire and smoke on the check-in area portal D at 9:12 pm and fully extinguished by 9:40 pm.  All passengers are evacuated safely and the check-in process was suspended due to the presence of smoke in the check-in area.  Check-in and operation have been resumed now," said the Airport Authority of India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
In pics: Radhika Madan’s 28th birthday was all about pool party in red bikini with her ‘soulmates’
Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Instagram users can now add song clips in Notes
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.