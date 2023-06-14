Breaking: Fire breaks out inside Kolkata airport

Massive fire break out inside Kolkara airport

A massive fire broke out inside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (Kolkata) Airport on Wednesday. Reportedly, the jolts of fire erupted at a check-in counter. People were evacuated from the surrounding areas. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the situation. Further details awaited.

A Twitter user uploaded a video of the scenario on her Twitter handle.

#Breaking: Massive fire breaks out at a check-in counter inside Kolkata airport. Several fire tenders rushed at the spot. Pax being evacuated from the check in zone of departures as the entire airport has been engulfed by smoke @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/o1cEjVli53 June 14, 2023

"There was a minor fire and smoke on the check-in area portal D at 9:12 pm and fully extinguished by 9:40 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and the check-in process was suspended due to the presence of smoke in the check-in area. Check-in and operation have been resumed now," said the Airport Authority of India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata