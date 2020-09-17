Unlock 4: Cinema halls reopening from October 1 across India?

The Narendra Modi government has taken several steps to bring the economy back to normal in Unlock 4 despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India.

While most of the activities have been allowed in the country to resume, reports of the government allowing cinema halls to reopen have been doing the rounds on social media.

A report has claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the reopening of theatres from October 1 with strict regulations in place. A Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check has, however, debunked the reports and confirmed that no such decision has been taken.

"Claim: A Media report has claimed that the Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No decision has been taken by @HMOIndia on reopening the cinema halls yet," a tweet from PIB read.

Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for Unlock 4.0 last month with more relaxations and opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. This marks the gradual opening of the economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

While open-air theatres will resume operations from September 21, cinema halls, entertainment parks, and similar places will continue to remain closed.

Live sporting action will be allowed to resume from September 21. The Unlock 4 guidelines say, "Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21st September 2020. However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer."

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30. However, from September 21, outside containment zones, States/ UTs may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work.