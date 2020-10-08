Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies days after heart surgery

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening after battling prolonged illness. He had undergone a heart surgery recently at a Delhi hospital. He was 74.

His son Chirag Paswan tweeted about the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs' demise.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Paswan had undergone a heart surgery late on October 3 night because of the "situation that had suddenly emerged," Chirag Paswan had tweeted on October 4.

Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.He had undergone heart surgery in a Delhi hospital.Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar.