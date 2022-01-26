Budget 2022: Know date, time, how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

As the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country recedes, preparations are underway in vigour for the Union Budget 2022. Amid the Omicron threat, the Budget Session of the Parliament will be held with staggered timing from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Covid-19 protocol will strictly be followed.

Crores of eyes will be fixed on TV, computer and mobile screens as the Union Finance Minister announces Budget 2022 next week. Amid rising inflation and pandemic-forced closures, economic activity has been unable to grow as expected. With common man bearing the brunt of price rise and market slump, several relaxations, stimuli are expected to be announced by the government to give the economic boost to the country.

This year, the Budget Session of the Indian Parliament will be conducted in two parts. The first phase will be held from February 1 to February 11, followed by the second phase from March 14 to April 8.

Union Budget 2022 schedule

As is protocol, President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will flag of the Budget Session on January 31. Next, the Economic Survey, highlighting economic development and major challenges faced in the last year, will be tabled in front of the Parliament on the same day. The Union Budget 2022 will be presented before the Parliament by the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman the next day. The speech will be followed by deliberations during the first phase of the Budget Session till February 11.

Union Budget 2022 speech date and time

FM Sitharaman’s Budget speech will take place on the coming Tuesday (February 1). The scheduled time of the Budget speech is 11 am. The address could go on from anywhere between 1.5 to 2 hours, while the entire presentation may go on for longer. The Budget speech could very well exceed the two-hour mark, like last year when the FM presented the Union Budget 2021 in a 2 hour 40 minute speech, breaking the record for the longest till date.

How to watch Union Budget 2022

The Budget speech of FM Sitharaman will be aired live on the official Parliament channel Sansad TV, and national broadcaster Doordarshan. Not just TV screens, viewers can also catch the address live on the Sansad TV YouTube channel. The budget will also be covered live by national as well as private new channels across the country.