UGC sets up consortium for quality reference journals, first list to be out before March 31

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeIndia

India

UGC sets up consortium for quality reference journals, first list to be out before March 31

The first CARE list is expected to be published before March 31, 2019 which will replace the existing UGC-approved list of journals.

article-main
Latest News

Chhavi Bhatia

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 05:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Faced with the challenge of substandard academic journals affecting institutional image, the University Grants Commission has set up a committee to chaff credible, high-quality research papers.

A Consortium For Academic Research Ethics (CARE) has been established to refine and strengthen the UGC-approved list of journals by creating and maintaining 'Reference List of Quality Journals' for disciplines like Humanities, Social Sciences, Language, Arts, Culture, Indian Knowledge System etc.

The first CARE list is expected to be published before March 31, 2019 which will replace the existing UGC-approved list of journals.

For other subjects like Science, Engineering, Technology, Agriculture, and Bio-Medical Sciences, research journals covered in globally accepted database like SCOPUS and Web of Science (WOS) will be considered for all academic purposes.

According to the government, CARE will comprise government bodies and statutory councils and will be headed by the UGC chairman. "The problem of dubious/sub-standard journals has become a serious concern all over the world. The percentage of research articles published in poor quality journals is reported to be high in India, which has affected its image," the UGC observed in a meeting held in November 2018 where the proposal for CARE was mooted.

The journals enlisted in the Reference List will go through stringent quality assessment. The protocol mandates due diligence, verification and critical appraisal of the paper submitted. The UGC has clearly directed that at any stage a journal found to be giving false or misleading or incorrect or insufficient information or unsubstantiated claims will be disqualified. The UGC, the primary funding body of research work in higher education, has been grappling with the problem of substandard journals that publish papers without any peer review.

Loss of face

  • UGC is the primary funding body of research work in higher education
  • It has been grappling with the problem of substandard journals that publish papers without peer review

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Mukesh Ambani’s new mega-mall to charge over Rs 40 lakh per month rent; check list of luxury brand stores

    Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh begin filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: 'Hum apni jaan laga denge'

    Meet IAS officer who was bed-ridden for 1 year after train accident, cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR...

    Himachal Pradesh govt to provide free LPG kits, ration to residents affected by heavy rain

    Hartalika Teej 2023: Fasting rules for newly married women on this sacred festival

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE