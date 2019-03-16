UGC sets up consortium for quality reference journals, first list to be out before March 31

The first CARE list is expected to be published before March 31, 2019 which will replace the existing UGC-approved list of journals.

Faced with the challenge of substandard academic journals affecting institutional image, the University Grants Commission has set up a committee to chaff credible, high-quality research papers.

A Consortium For Academic Research Ethics (CARE) has been established to refine and strengthen the UGC-approved list of journals by creating and maintaining 'Reference List of Quality Journals' for disciplines like Humanities, Social Sciences, Language, Arts, Culture, Indian Knowledge System etc.

The first CARE list is expected to be published before March 31, 2019 which will replace the existing UGC-approved list of journals.

For other subjects like Science, Engineering, Technology, Agriculture, and Bio-Medical Sciences, research journals covered in globally accepted database like SCOPUS and Web of Science (WOS) will be considered for all academic purposes.

According to the government, CARE will comprise government bodies and statutory councils and will be headed by the UGC chairman. "The problem of dubious/sub-standard journals has become a serious concern all over the world. The percentage of research articles published in poor quality journals is reported to be high in India, which has affected its image," the UGC observed in a meeting held in November 2018 where the proposal for CARE was mooted.

The journals enlisted in the Reference List will go through stringent quality assessment. The protocol mandates due diligence, verification and critical appraisal of the paper submitted. The UGC has clearly directed that at any stage a journal found to be giving false or misleading or incorrect or insufficient information or unsubstantiated claims will be disqualified. The UGC, the primary funding body of research work in higher education, has been grappling with the problem of substandard journals that publish papers without any peer review.

