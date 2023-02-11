Turkey-Syria earthquake: Meet Julie, Romio, Rambo and Honey, India’s dog rescue squad saving lives in rubble

India's dog squad sent of rescue operations after Turkey earthquake (Photo - NDRF)

To deal with the aftermath of the deadly and devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Indian government launched Operation Dost, a venture to extend a helping hand to the two countries in the form of humanitarian aid and rescue teams.

One significant part of Operation Dost is a search and rescue squad of four dogs from India, which have traveled all the way to Turkey to help their colleagues in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue people who are trapped in the debris of collapsed buildings.

The rescue squad team is made up of four dogs - Julie, Romio, Honey, and Rambo. These dogs, along with two teams of the NDRF left for Turkey earlier this week after the massive earthquake hit the country.

While speaking to ANI, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal talked about the exceptional capabilities of the dogs, and that the dog squad will assist local authorities in Turkey in rescue and relief operations as per requirement.

The four Labradors in the Indian rescue dog squad have stellar skills and have saved multiple lives over their tenure in the service. Experts in sniffing, they have been trained to perform search and rescue operations in similar situations to the Turkey earthquake.

While speaking to NDTV, NDRF Contingent Commander Gurminder Singh said that the four dogs have been very helpful when it comes to rescuing those trapped in the rubble. He also said that Julie, one of the female dogs, helped save lives as she identified a lot of live victims.

Apart from India, Mexico has also sent in a dog squad order to help rescue victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake. Mexico has deployed a 16-member dog squad to help rescue people in Turkey, with one of the dogs Frida garnering international pain when she rescued dozens during the Mexico earthquake in 2017.

According to reports, over 24,000 people have been reported dead in the Turkey-Syria earthquake, with many still feared trapped under the scaffolding and rubble of collapsed buildings.

