Training of four Gaganyaan astronauts to start this month in Russia

The training of four Gaganyaan astronauts will start this month in Russia, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Their training is likely to begin in the third week of January.

Singh, who as Minister of State (MoS) handles the charge of Department of Space among other portfolios, said the training of the astronauts for India's first human space mission will take place in Russia.

Four astronauts have been identified for the mission, he added. The four astronauts will receive training for 11 months.

All the four astronauts selected for the mission are men but their identity cannot be revealed, the Department of Space said in a press release.

"After 11 months of training in Russia, the astronauts will receive module specific training in India. In that, they will be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations," it said.

As per the ISRO sources, India's heaviest launch vehicle “Bahubali” GSLV Mark-III will the carry astronauts to space.

Rs 10,000 crores has already been sanctioned by the Union Cabinet for the Gaganyaan project.

The announcement for the Gaganyaan project was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence day speech on August 15, 2018. After this manned mission, India will become the 4th country after Russia, US and China to send humans in space.

The Gaganyaan launch will coincide with the 75th year of India’s Independence.

"Gaganyaan will be the first-ever human space mission conceived and developed in India, as a distinct illustration of the Prime Minister’s "Make in India" vision," the Department of Space said.

Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian to go into space was Rakesh Sharma in 1984. He, however, travelled in a Russia spaceship as part of a Russian space mission.