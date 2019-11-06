Headlines

Tis Hazari clash: Lawyers ask Delhi HC to take suo motu cognizance of provocative remarks by cops

On Tuesday, Delhi police personnel staged a protest at the police headquarters at ITO against the alleged assault carried out on them by the lawyers and demanded justice. The 11-hour long protest ended on late Tuesday night.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2019, 04:23 PM IST

The Delhi High Court is hearing Delhi Police personnel's plea over the Tis Hazari violence that took place on November 2 after a scuffle broke out between cops and lawyers over the issue of parking.

On Tuesday, Delhi police personnel staged a protest at the police headquarters at ITO against the alleged assault carried out on them by the lawyers and demanded justice. The 11-hour long protest ended on late Tuesday night.

The lawyers' strike has also entered the third day in protest against the clash between police and lawyers. A lawyer at Rohini Court earlier in the day said, "our fight is against only those policemen who fired at us and lathi-charged us that day. We will protest until they are arrested."

A Supreme Court lawyer has also served a legal notice to Commissioner of Police, Delhi for, "not taking action against the Delhi Police Forces and their officials, who actively participated in the demonstration on November 5 in front of Police Headquarters, ITO."

Tis Hazari case | Live updates  

15:51 IST | Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the application of Police seeking permission to lodge FIR against lawyers in Saket District Court incident. It has also dismissed an application filed by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking clarification of the High Court’s November 2 order on the clash between police and lawyers in Tis Hazari Court.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has said, "Our demand is to arrest the guilty police officials within a period of one week, failing which we shall resort to peaceful 'dharnas' for the arrest of these people and for proper disciplinary action against them. The Bar stands united."

15:30 IST | Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Hearing begins in Tis Hazari violent clash in Delhi High Court on Delhi police personnel's plea. Additional Solicitor General Manindar Acharya has said that they only want court's intervention in the matter.   

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, who is also the President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) asked, "What is the clarification they want. What they want today is just a stamp from the court to take action
. Let them come forward and say that they will take action against the people. We want restoration of law, peace and order."

Senior Advocate and Chairman of Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra said, "Yesterday, they (police) were shouting slogans at ITO... but lawyers from yesterday are sitting peacefully on dharna (strike). He mentioned, "my submission is that they do not lodge any further FIRs."

Meanwhile, some advocates argued, "What action have they taken against the cops who had fired..."

Supreme Court Bar Association chief Rakesh Khanna said, "media is trying to create an atmosphere against the judiciary... media is committing contempt of court saying that juducial order is biased... asking for refrain media from reporting this matter."

Advocate KC Mittal representing the High Court Bar Association said, "the court should take a Suo motu cognizance of these provocative statements of police... despite that the two persons are not arrested they are on protest. Now, who is provoking... the government did not do anything on the ITO protest... we will try to make our best effort to diffuse the situation."

Earlier reacting on the Tis Hazari violence, the Bar Council of India slammed Delhi cops Tuesday protest saying, "We have seen media reports on yesterday's unruly mob, protests and filthy slogans by Delhi Police. It was the darkest day in the history of independent India. Certainly, it seemed like a politically managed move and it is very sad."

Also, the security has been tightened at the Police Headquarters with additional Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) being deployed.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Association has also reacted on the matter saying, "We condemn the violence at Tis Hazari Court against police personnel and urge the concerned to bring the perpetrators of violence to justice. Our colleagues from IPS (Indian Police Service) Association have our steadfast support."

Earlier in the day, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) along with other senior officers of Delhi Police, including Additional CP (Crime) held a meeting at Police Head Quarters for review petition that is to be filed in Delhi High Court today regarding Court's order on Tis Hazari Court incident.

On Tuesday, at least a thousand policemen had gathered outside the police headquarters since morning to stage a protest against the assault on them during the clashes that broke between police personnel and lawyers in the Tis Hazari court, where several officials on both sides were injured.

Delhi Lieutenant governor, Anil Baijal had also noted that advocates and police are important pillars of the criminal justice system who should work in complete harmony and advised the Commissioner of Police that senior officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale & comfort their families.

The LG also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the best possible medical treatment is provided to the injured advocates and policemen, adding that suitable ex-gratia compensation should be given to the injured officers of Delhi Police as well.

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and two SHOs, and eight advocates sustained injuries in the clash that broke between police personnel and lawyers in the Tis Hazari court on November 2. Twelve bikes, one police Gypsy, and eight jail vans were also damaged.

