Time to kill: Bihar witnesses 6 separate murders, all in a day

Criminals virtually had a field day in Bihar with at least six murders, including that of strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin's nephew, rocking the state on Saturday.

The murders, which took place within a span on 24 hours in Patna, Siwan, Buxar, Bhojpur, Munger and Gaya districts of the state, occurred on the heels of new Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey taking charge on January 31.

In Siwan, former RJD MP Shahabuddin's nephew, Mohammad Yusuf, was shot dead while he was with some friends at his village, Pratappur. Police said Yusuf was shot in his chest from close range and a gun and three bullets were recovered from the spot. Shahabuddin's supporters later blocked roads and held demonstrations demanding action against the assailants.

In Buxar, ward councillor Vijay Verma was shot dead inside his home. "The criminals entered his home and fired at him. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead," a local police officer said.

Three bike-borne criminals looted a petrol pump in Fatuha (Patna) and shot dead an employee working there. In Muzaffarpur, a transporter was murdered at the bus stand and one of the criminals were also shot dead by police in an encounter that ensued.

Bihar DGP Pandey said, "I can assure you that culprits won't be able to escape. The police will find and punish them. No criminal will be spared under the rule of law in Bihar. No one should doubt that police will retaliate when needed."

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also wrote to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over "deteriorating law and order" in the state on Saturday saying, "Citizens are cursed to live under an alarming situation. Recently, many opposition leaders have also been killed and anti-social elements seem to have gotten a free run to go about their business in the state."