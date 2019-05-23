Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's TN Prathapan wins; BJP's Suresh Gopi puts on strong show

CPI(M) Rajaji Mathew Thomas, Congress' TN Prathapan and BJP's Suresh Gopi were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress's TN Prathapan wrested the Thrissur seat by 93633 votes over Rajaji Mathew Thomas of the CPM. BJP's Suresh Gopi was not too far behind Mathew, with 2.9 lakh votes.

Prathapan scored 415089 votes (39.84%) to Thomas's 321456 (30.85%). Actor-politician Suresh Gopi was not far behind Thomas, securing 293822 votes (28.2%).

The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) Rajaji Mathew Thomas, Congress' TN Prathapan and BJP's Suresh Gopi were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is contesting on 16 seats and has allotted 4 to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): Rajaji Mathew Thomas

Congress: TN Prathapan

BJP: Suresh Gopi.

2014: CN Jayadevan of the CPI received 389209 votes. He defeated KP Dhanapalan of the Congress who got 350982 votes

2009: PC Chacko of the Congress got 385297 votes. He defeated CN Jayadevan of the CPI(M) who got 360146 votes.

2004: CK CHandrappan of the CPI(M) received 320960 votes. He defeated AC Jose of the Congress who secured 274999 votes

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.