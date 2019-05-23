Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's TN Prathapan wins; BJP's Suresh Gopi puts on strong show

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's TN Prathapan wins; BJP's Suresh Gopi puts on strong show

CPI(M) Rajaji Mathew Thomas, Congress' TN Prathapan and BJP's Suresh Gopi were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 02:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress's TN Prathapan wrested the Thrissur seat by 93633 votes over Rajaji Mathew Thomas of the CPM. BJP's Suresh Gopi was not too far behind Mathew, with 2.9 lakh votes.

Prathapan scored 415089 votes (39.84%) to Thomas's 321456 (30.85%). Actor-politician Suresh Gopi was not far behind Thomas, securing 293822 votes (28.2%).

The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) Rajaji Mathew Thomas, Congress' TN Prathapan and BJP's Suresh Gopi were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. 

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is contesting on 16 seats and has allotted 4 to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): Rajaji Mathew Thomas

Congress: TN Prathapan

BJP: Suresh Gopi.

Ponnani Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: CN Jayadevan of the CPI received 389209 votes. He defeated KP Dhanapalan of the Congress who got 350982 votes

2009: PC Chacko of the Congress got 385297 votes. He defeated CN Jayadevan of the CPI(M) who got 360146 votes. 

2004: CK CHandrappan of the CPI(M) received 320960 votes. He defeated AC Jose of the Congress who secured 274999 votes 

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet waiter-turned-IAS officer, who failed UPSC exam 6 times, cracked UPSC with rank...

Anti-NEET protest: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says agitation won't stop until…

'He has filled that position with expertise': R Ashwin backs this star batter at No. 5 for India in Asia Cup

J-K: Indian Army stops infiltration attempt along LoC in Poonch; two Pakistani terrorists killed

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first county to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE