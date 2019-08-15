Three Pak soldiers killed in Indian Army's 'punitive proactive response' to ceasefire violations along LoC

Pakistan on Thursday said three of its soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as Indian Army denied that five of its jawans were martyred.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the spokesman of Pakistan armed forces, tweeted that three Pak soldiers were killed in firing along the LoC.

"In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in J&K, Indian Army increases firing along LOC. 3 Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat. Pakistan Army responded effectively. 5 Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged," Ghafoor said.

He added that intermittent exchange of fire continues.

The Indian Army denied that any of its jawans were killed in the skirmish.

"Three Pakistan Army soldiers killed in punitive proactive response after ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army. Ceasefire violations taking place in Uri and Rajouri sectors," sources in the armed forces said.

Earlier, ANI reported that Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch's Krishna Ghati Sector.

This comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir, granted under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Earlier today, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said that for the last few days Pakistan has been attempting to push in infiltrators.

"For the past few days, there have been attempts by Pakistan to push in infiltrators. Such infiltration attempts have been supported by ceasefire violations," the Army Commander said while speaking to ANI.

"However, the Indian Army is totally alert. We have been able to foil all such attempts at the Line of Control (LoC) itself," he said.

He added that Pakistan is also attempting to push in terrorists in the hinterland.

"We are fully prepared. Whenever the situation arises, we are prepared to take on any challenge. I would only like to mention that our prime concern while conducting any action in the hinterland is to ensure peace and security of our citizens," he said.