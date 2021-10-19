Three HDFC Bank employees, 9 others arrested for trying to make unauthorized withdrawal from NRI account

The Delhi Police has busted a racket of fraudsters involved in unauthorized attempts and hacking through internet banking and attempts to withdraw money from the account of a high valued NRI customer of HDFC Bank. Among the arrested are three employees of the HDFC Bank.

The Cyber Crime Unit of Special Cell of Delhi informed on Tuesday that a total of 66 attempts of unauthorized transactions were made by this group on the said NRI account.

The police said that the fraudsters even procured an Indian mobile phone number identical to the US mobile number of the account holder registered in the KYC.

As per the information, HDFC Bank had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Unit of Special Cell alleging therein that there are many unauthorized internet banking attempts noticed in one NRI bank account. Further, there have been attempts to withdraw cash from the same account, using the fraudulently obtained cheque book. Attempts were also made to update the mobile phone number in the KYC of the bank account by replacing the already registered US mobile phone number with a similar/identical Indian mobile phone number.

To probe the matter, a team was constituted to identify the culprits on the basis of technical footprints and human intelligence.

The police said that on the basis of technical evidence, footprints, and human intelligence, multiple geolocations were identified. In all, raids were conducted at 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. During the course of the investigation, 12 persons were arrested.

Further interrogation revealed that the main mastermind has come to know that the said NRI account is dormant and has huge funds. He along with his associates had gathered information regarding the account. With the help of one female employee of HDFC, they got a chequebook issued of the said account and also got removed the debt freeze of the account.

The investigation has also revealed that an HDFC bank employee was promised Rs 10 lakhs and insurance business of Rs 15 lakhs.

Further raids are in progress and investigation is being carried out, the police said in a statement.