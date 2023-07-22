Headlines

India

This Telangana farmer earned Rs 1.8 crore by selling tomatoes in one month

Mahipal Reddy claimed that his total income will easily surpass Rs 2 crore this season.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:47 PM IST

The high prices of tomatoes have severely impacted people in the last few weeks. The price of tomatoes went up Rs 200 in different cities of the country. However, on the other hand, a farmer in Telangana earned huge money by selling the vegetable during this period. His name is Mahipal Reddy. He has managed to earn Rs 1.8 crore by selling his ripe red fruit from June 15 until now, TOI reported.

He belongs to Kowdipally village in Medak. The 40-year-old farmer sold tomatoes in the Hyderabad market. His produce fetched over Rs 100 per kg as tomato prices soared to unprecedented levels. "I grew tomatoes this season on eight acres starting on April 15 and began receiving the yield on June 15," he told TOI.

He managed to earn a whopping amount due to the high price and insufficient supply from Andhra Pradesh. Tomato is still priced up to Rs 200 per kg in several parts of the country due to disrupted supply chains caused by monsoon rains and other issues.

Reddy said that he faced some crop loss due to excessive rain. However, he claimed that his total income will easily surpass Rs 2 crore this season. Reddy still has 40% of the crop on his farm. Reddy has about 100 acres. He began growing vegetables and tomatoes about four years ago in about 40 acres.

 Earlier this month, another farmer from Pune earned Rs 1.5 crore by selling tomatoes. Tukaram Bhagoji Gayakar cultivated tomatoes on his 12 acres of land. He earned Rs 2,100 in a day by selling one tomato crate in Narayanganj. He also sold a total of 900 crates, earning Rs 18 lakh in a single day.

