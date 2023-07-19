Headlines

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Jemimah Rodrigues' superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

Karnataka Assembly: 10 BJP MLAs, including 4 ex-ministers, suspended for 'indecent, disrespectful' behaviour

Zeenat Aman shares heartwarming throwback with 'friend' Rekha: 'Years will go by without us exchanging a word…'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

10 Most powerful queens of Mughal Empire

8 must-watch Hindi devotional films

10 superfoods for weight gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her 'queen'

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

India now home to world's largest office, overtakes Pentagon; know all about Surat's grand building

Jacqueliene Fernandez sets internet on fire, drops sexy photos in black crop top and low-waist jeans

Kajol reveals how daughter Nysa Devgan reacted when she told her 'I hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself'

Viral

Tomato price hike: Woman tells her UAE-based daughter to bring 10 kg tomatoes to India as gift

One often desires to get luxurious gifts from the United Arab Emirates, however, a woman's mother living in India requested her daughter to bring 10 kg of tomatoes.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

After India experienced a sharp increase in tomato prices, a number of strange instances have come to light. Numerous incidents, including looting and the removal of tomatoes from menus, occurred as a result of the nationwide price increase. A Twitter user described the strange present that her sister from Dubai gave to her mother in India.

Tomato prices have risen in recent weeks, rising from an average of Rs 20 per kg to as much as Rs 250 per kg in some regions of the nation. The price hike has made this everyday item of Indian food a valued asset, to the point that people are requesting their NRI relations to bring tomatoes in place of gifts.

One often desires to get luxurious gifts from the United Arab Emirates, however, a woman's mother living in India requested her daughter to bring 10 kg of tomatoes. Revs, a user of the microblogging platform Twitter, tweeted about the occurrence.

According to the tweet, "My sister is coming to India from Dubai for her children's summer holidays and she asked my mum if she wanted anything from Dubai and my mother said bring 10 kilos of tomatoes. And so now she has packed 10kg tomatoes in a suitcase and sent it."

She clarified in a subsequent tweet that her sister had transported the tomatoes from Dubai to India by packing them in Pearlpet storage jars, which were then placed in her bag. The Twitter user revealed that her family consumes tomatoes in large quantities, so her mother will prepare something like a pickle or chutney.

A farmer in Pune has become a billionaire by selling his abundant crop of important kitchen essentials for Rs 3 crore in a little over a month, despite the fact that the rising cost of tomatoes keeps ripping a hole in the pockets of the average person.

Weather update: Flood-like situation in Ratnagiri, Raigad amid heavy rains, NDRF deploys 12 teams across Maharashtra

 

