Tomato price hike: Woman tells her UAE-based daughter to bring 10 kg tomatoes to India as gift

After India experienced a sharp increase in tomato prices, a number of strange instances have come to light. Numerous incidents, including looting and the removal of tomatoes from menus, occurred as a result of the nationwide price increase. A Twitter user described the strange present that her sister from Dubai gave to her mother in India.

Tomato prices have risen in recent weeks, rising from an average of Rs 20 per kg to as much as Rs 250 per kg in some regions of the nation. The price hike has made this everyday item of Indian food a valued asset, to the point that people are requesting their NRI relations to bring tomatoes in place of gifts.

My sister is coming to India from Dubai for her children's summer holidays and she asked my mum if she wanted anything from Dubai and my mother said bring 10 kilos of tomatoes. And so now she has packed 10kg tomatoes in a suitcase and sent it.

She clarified in a subsequent tweet that her sister had transported the tomatoes from Dubai to India by packing them in Pearlpet storage jars, which were then placed in her bag. The Twitter user revealed that her family consumes tomatoes in large quantities, so her mother will prepare something like a pickle or chutney.

A farmer in Pune has become a billionaire by selling his abundant crop of important kitchen essentials for Rs 3 crore in a little over a month, despite the fact that the rising cost of tomatoes keeps ripping a hole in the pockets of the average person.

