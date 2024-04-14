Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

On April 19, the first phase of the election will take place, where Thiruvallur, one of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, will cast its vote.

The Lok Sabha elections for the year 2024 have been scheduled by the Election Commission. This election will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of the elections will be announced on June 4. On April 19, the first phase of the election will take place, where Thiruvallur, one of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, will cast its vote. It is worth noting that the voter turnout for Thiruvallur constituency in the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019 was 1408265. It is also important to mention that counting of votes for Thiruvallur constituency will also take place on June 4.

Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

The announcement of the election schedule has led to the submission of nominations by major political parties and independent candidates. While some parties are gradually disclosing their candidates, others have already shared their lists of candidates. In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the Thiruvallur Constituency, Pon V Balaganapathy is set to represent the Bharatiya Janata Party, while , Sasikanth Senthil will contest from the INC.

Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Election past results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Dr K Jayakumar, the INC candidate, emerged victorious from Thiruvallur constituency with a total of 767292 votes. The rival candidate Dr P Venugopal from the ADMK secured 410337 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dr P Venugopal had won from the Thiruvallur constituency securing 628499. At that time, he had defeated D Ravikumar, who was the VCK candidate.