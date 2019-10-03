Terror attack likely in Delhi-NCR: Police maintaining strict vigil, Special Cell conducts raids at several locations

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has alerted Delhi Police regarding potential terror attacks in the National Capital Region (NCR) after internal intelligence sources provided alarming intel. According to the sources, the terror organisation Al Umar Mujahideen (AuM), led by Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, is the new poster boy for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and as such, is capable of conducting terror attacks beyond the Kashmir valley along with other teror organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Police personnel in the Delhi-NCR are conducting strict surveillance on suspected individuals and maintaining a constant vigil on potential hideouts and locations. The Delhi Police Special Cell was reported to be conducting raids at several locations in the city after receiving inputs on likely terror strike.

Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting raids at several locations in the city after receiving inputs on likely terror strike. pic.twitter.com/ctXXro53Rd — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

The police have also been asked to keep a close watch on cybercafes, old car dealers, SIM card dealers, and chemical shops.

According to IB's reports, the terror strikes are backed by Pakistan's ISI and are intended to be carried out in 'big cities' across India. The reports detail that the terror attacks are likely to be suicide attacks using human bombs or vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VB-IED) i.e. car bombs. The terrorists have also been suspected to potentially launch grenades or set up IED in crowded areas, given the ongoing festive season in the city.

High-level security is being maintained at important locations in the national capital region.

Earlier, a suspected Pakistani intruder was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) from Akhnoor sector along the International Border (IB) area last night while he was trying to sneak in into the Indian side.

The BSF personnel patrolling the border area caught the suspect red-handed.

"He was caught when he was trying to sneak in into the Indian side," BSF sources said.

After initial questioning, the BSF handed over the suspect to the local police.

The suspect is now detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police, although no case has been registered yet against him.

"It seems that he (suspected intruder) is from the Pakistan side. We are questioning him, the suspect is not revealing his identity properly," sources in the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

In recent days, there has been a massive push from the Pakistan side to send intruders into India to disturb law and order situation in Kashmir Valley.

