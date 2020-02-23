Temple in Ayodhya will be built on VHP's model: Ram Janmabhoomi trustee Champat Rai

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be built on the model proposed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), floated by the organisation almost 30 years ago, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has confirmed.

The Ram Lalla idol will be shifted to a fibre temple and the devotees will have to seek blessings through bulletproof glass. "A five-feet long and wide fibre temple is under construction at Kolkata. There won't be any changes in the Ram temple model," VHP Vice President Champat Rai at Ayodhya's Karsewakpuram said.

The President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Nritya Gopal Das said that the construction of the temple is expected to begin in the next six months.

The newly-formed Ram Temple Trust on Wednesday chose Nitya Gopal Das as its president while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra has been appointed to head temple construction committee of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the Ram Lalla idol will be shifted to a fibre temple and the devotees will have to seek blessings through bulletproof glass. "A five-feet long and wide fibre temple is under construction at Kolkata. There won't be any changes in the Ram temple model," VHP Vice President Champat Rai at Ayodhya's Karsewakpuram said.

"People who are talking about making changes to the model do not want the Ram temple to be constructed as any changes to the model will delay the construction of the Ram mandir," he added.

The Ram Janmabhoomi trust has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees.

The decision to build the temple was taken in view of the Supreme Court verdict that directed the government to form the trust within three months and give five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. The deadline was ending on February 9.

The landmark verdict of Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was delivered on November 9 last year.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be ready by the year 2022, a trustee of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirth Kshetra had told Zee News in an exclusive interview last week.

Kameshwar Chaupal said the 67-acre land will first be metered and levelled, and then the foundation stone will be laid. The construction of the temple will take place on a highly auspicious day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be asked to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple, he had said.