Telangana rape-murder: One arrested in connection with uploading objectionable material on social media

A suo-moto case was registered by the Cyber crime branch after some unknown persons put up the material on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2019, 06:25 PM IST

Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly uploading pictures and objectionable material on social media of the veterinary doctor who was raped and charred to death in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

A suo-moto case was registered by the Cyber crime branch after some unknown persons put up the material on social media.

The Shadnagar court is likely to issue an order Wednesday on a petition submitted by the Cyberabad Police seeking 10-day custody of the four accused who were arrested in connection with the case on Friday.

On November 28, a 27-year-old vet's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The matter was raised in Parliament as well on Monday, with all the members calling for strict action against the culprits. Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan spoke on the issue and said that the rapists need to be brought out in public and lynched. "I think the people now want the government to give a proper answer, and a very definite answer. These type of people should be brought out in public and lynched," she said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the incident. "This act has brought shame to the entire country. It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime," he said.

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla expressed concern on the act and said, "Desh mein jo ghatnayein ghat rahi hain uspe Sansad bhi chintit hai (The Parliament is worried about the incidents happening in the country). I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour".

Protests are being organised across the nation against the rape and murder with prominent personalities, including Bollywood stars, speaking up to condemn the case.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding death penalty for convicts in rape cases within six months.

