Telangana rape-murder case: Bar Association denies legal support to accused persons

Amid the national outrage on the gruesome murder and rape of a veterinary doctor in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, the Shadnagar Bar Association of a local court on Monday denied extending any legal support to the four rape accused.

On Thursday, a woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Cyberabad police on Friday had arrested four people - Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu in connection with the case. They will be produced before the court on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the police informed that revealed the names of the arrested people, adding that it will request for the case to be heard in a fast-track court. "Request will be made to handover the case to the fast track court, Mahbubnagar to expedite the prosecution for maximum punishment to the accused persons," an official said.