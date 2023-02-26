Search icon
Telangana: 19-year-old boy dies while dancing at wedding, video surfaces

This is the second such incident. Earlier a cop died due to cardiac arrest while he was working out in gym in Hyderabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Telangana: Incidents of people dying while working out or dancing are in news for quite some time now. Recently, a 30-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad. And now, another similar incident has come to light from Telangana where a 19-year-old man collapsed while dancing at a wedding reception. The youth later succumbed to cardiac arrest.

The incident took place in Pardi village of Nirmal district, about 200 km from Hyderabad. The video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. As per reports, the incident occurred on Saturday night when Mutyam, a native of Maharashtra, was dancing at a wedding. Watch the video below:

The young man was in a celebratory mood and was dancing to a popular number in the presence of the guests. The man collapsed to the ground while dancing vigorously to popular songs.

He was rushed to Bhainsa Area Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Doctors said the youth may have suffered massive cardiac arrest.

