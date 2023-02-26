'Maa': Visually impaired mother feeds crying daughter, emotional viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Our parents go to great lengths to make our lives better and easier. They try to give us everything they haven't gotten in their lifetime. You must be wondering why we are talking about it all of sudden. Well, a heartening video showing a visually impaired mother and her daughter has left people emotional. Shared on Instagram, the clip may tug at your heartstrings too. The video shows how a visually impaired mother feeds her hungry daughter.

Watch the emotional clip here:

The clip opens to show a visually impaired mother feeding roti to her crying daughter. Anyone watching the video will be moved by the mother's priceless efforts. You should not miss this video because it may be the best thing you will see on the internet today. The video was posted on Instagram by a user called, @loves_xpress.

Needless to say, the video went massively viral on social media. So far, the video has collected more than 6 million likes with thousands comments.

Here’s what people have to say about the video:

“Maa toh maa hoti hai,” posted an Instagram user. “God bless her and her daughter,” expressed another. “I'm gonna save this video and enjoy this video once in a while,” commented a third. “I'm not crying, you're crying,” wrote a fourth.