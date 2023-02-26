Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Maa': Visually impaired mother feeds crying daughter, emotional viral video

Well, a heartening video showing a visually impaired mother and her daughter has left people emotional. Shared on Instagram, the clip may tug at your heartstrings too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

'Maa': Visually impaired mother feeds crying daughter, emotional viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Our parents go to great lengths to make our lives better and easier. They try to give us everything they haven't gotten in their lifetime. You must be wondering why we are talking about it all of sudden. Well, a heartening video showing a visually impaired mother and her daughter has left people emotional. Shared on Instagram, the clip may tug at your heartstrings too. The video shows how a visually impaired mother feeds her hungry daughter.

Watch the emotional clip here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blind Heart (@loves_xpress)

The clip opens to show a visually impaired mother feeding roti to her crying daughter.  Anyone watching the video will be moved by the mother's priceless efforts. You should not miss this video because it may be the best thing you will see on the internet today. The video was posted on Instagram by a user called, @loves_xpress. 

Needless to say, the video went massively viral on social media. So far, the video has collected more than 6 million likes with thousands comments. 

Here’s what people have to say about the video:

“Maa toh maa hoti hai,” posted an Instagram user. “God bless her and her daughter,” expressed another. “I'm gonna save this video and enjoy this video once in a while,” commented a third. “I'm not crying, you're crying,” wrote a fourth.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
India vs Australia: IND beat AUS by six wickets, go 2-0 up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stone pelting at Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train, glass window damaged
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.