Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Compartment Result 2019 declared @dge.tn.gov.in

Check here to know how to view Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Compartment Result 2019

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the results for Tamil Nadu School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 Compartment Exams 2019 on the official website of the Board -- dge.tn.gov.in.

The result will also be available on the website tnresults.nic.in, where earlier the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results were announced in April. Over 10 lakh students appeared for TNBSE SSLC which was held between March 14-29.

DNA wishes the very best of luck to all the candidates who will be checking TNBSE Result.

How to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Compartment Results 2019:

1. Access the official website of TNDGE -- dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link for the TN SSLC Compartment 2019 results.

2. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth (DoB) and the captcha displayed on the webpage.

3. Click on submit.

4. The result will be displayed on your screen. Take a printout of the Tamil Nadu SSLC Compartment Result 2019 for future use.

Please note that the online results are for student's information purposes only. Students are advised to visit their respective institutes to collect the official mark sheet and other documents provided by the board.

About the Board:

The Directorate of Government Examinations has been entrusted with the onerous responsibility of conducting the Board examinations for the students studying in the State Board in Std X and XII. The mark certificates issued to the students of standard X and XII is considered as a vital and valued document for continuing higher education and for seeking job opportunities.

Apart from above, This Directorate is conducting examinations and issuing a certificate for Diploma in Elementary Education, Government Technical Examinations and ESLC (Eight Std – Private Study). In addition, Scholarship Examinations such as NMMS, TRUSTS and National Talent Search Examinations are conducted by this Directorate.