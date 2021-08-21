Tamil Nadu government extends lockdown for two weeks - What's allowed, what's not

The government of Tamil Nadu has decided to extend its lockdown till September 6 allowing relaxation for school students from classes 9-12 and the school staff. The schools are to reopen from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity. There are SOPs released by the state that needs to be followed. The teaching and non-teaching staff of the school need to be fully vaccinated.

The schools will have to adhere to covid appropriate behaviour and follow strict guidelines mentioned by the state. There have also been discussions to reopen schools for classes 1 to 8 after September 15 but that will be decided at a later stage seeing how the unlock pans out in the state.

Guidelines for unlocking in Tamil Nadu from September 1:

- Classes 9-12 to resume physically on a rotation basis.

- Colleges to reopen from September 1. Teaching and non-teaching staff to be fully vaccinated

- Cinema halls to work at 50 per cent capacity

- Beaches will be open for public

- Zoos, boathouses to be open for public

- Shops can remain open till 9 pm

- IT/ITES firms can function with 100 per cent strength

- Government buses to resume services for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka

- Swimming pools and sports training arenas can be open for 50 per cent occupancy

- Bars in hotels and clubs (FL2, FL3 category) can function