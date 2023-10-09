Tamil Nadu cracker unit fire: Nine killed, several injured; CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

Around nine people were killed in the firecracker unit fire incident on Monday.

At least nine people were killed in a blaze in a firecracker unit in this district on Monday. In a statement, Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of nine people and announced cash relief for their families.

The incident happened in Viragalur village in the district at a private unit and the cause of the fire was being ascertained. The CM said that five injured persons have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and given special medical attention.

Stalin said he had deputed his cabinet colleagues SS Sivasankar and CV Ganesan to expedite rescue and relief activities. He announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased, Rs one lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries.

Read: State Elections 2023: MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram poll dates announced; counting on December 3