State Elections 2023: MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram poll dates announced; counting on December 3

Elections 2023: The Election Commission has announced the dates for polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is holding a press conference to announce the schedule. The result will be announced on 3rd December 2023.

Madhya Pradesh: 17th November

Rajasthan: 23rd November

Chhattisgarh: 7 and 17th November

Telangana: 30th November

Mizoram: 7th November

The voter list will be announced on October 17. Madhya Pradesh will elect legislators for 230 constituencies, Rajasthan for 200 constituencies, Telangana for 119 constituencies, Chhattisgarh for 90 constituencies and Mizoram for 40 constituencies.

The Congress is currently in power in 2 states- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP is ruling in Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti is in charge, and in Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) is in charge.

An observer meeting was convened by the Election Commission on Friday to draft a plan for a peaceful election. Police, general, and expenditure monitors from the EC met to discuss how to streamline the plan so that the model code is implemented and that financial considerations do not distort the playing field.