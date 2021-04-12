Tamil Nadu Congress candidate Madhav Rao passes away

Congress candidate Madhav Rao who had contested in the Srivilliputhur assembly constituency died of heart attack on Sunday morning.

The 63-year old Rao was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai after he had filed his nomination papers on March 20.

He had tested positive for coronavirus then.

Condoling Rao`s death, DMK President M.K. Stalin said Rao should have entered the assembly as a member and his sudden demise is a loss to the Congress party and the people of Srivilliputhur.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader M.H. Jawahirullah condoling Rao`s death said the Congress leader was a son of the soil and a lawyer and had good name in the constituency.

Jawahirullah also said counting of votes for the Srivilliputhur constituency will be done and if Rao turns out to be the winner then by-poll will be held.

The single phase assembly poll in Tamil Nadu was held on April 6. Counting of votes will be on May 2.