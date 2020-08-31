Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy writes to Modi to pay GST compensation

Headlines

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

DNA Special: Horrific Rajasthan rape case remains buried as INDIA alliance remains glued to Manipur violence

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Missing Army jawan from Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam finally traced by police; know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

10 Vitamin D rich foods for vegetarians

In pics: Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel in Jaipur

9 tallest bowlers in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

HomeIndia

India

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy writes to Modi to pay GST compensation

After Kerela, Tamil Nadu too has rejected the Union Government's suggestion to borrow GST shortfall from the market. In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy has asked the centre to pay the GST compensation to the states by raising the required funds as a loan by itself. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 31, 2020, 07:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Kerela, Tamil Nadu too has rejected the Union Government's suggestion to borrow GST shortfall from the market. In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy has asked the centre to pay the GST compensation to the states by raising the required funds as a loan by itself. 

Earlier Kerela finance minister Thomas Isaac said that Kerela will reject the Centre's proposal of borrowing by states to meet the GST revenue shortfall. The opposition ruled states are at loggerheads over financing of the Rs 2.35 lakh crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) shortfall in the current fiscal 2020-21. These opposition states include Punjab, Kerela Delhi, and West Bengal. 

Tamil Nadu is the first 'politically friendly' state to have lodged its concern with the Prime Minister. Tweeting his letter to PM Modi said that so far, no compensation has been released for the shortfalls in revenue collection since April 1, 2020. 

The government of India had given unequivocal commitment to compensate the states for any revenue loss under the 101st Constitution Amendment Act and in the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017. 

In the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, he asked the Centre not to reduce the permitted additional borrowings by the States by 2 percent of the State GDP under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat stimulus package.
 
In the letter, Mr. Palaniswamy insisted that the Centre’s suggestion made in the recent GST Council meeting, for the States to borrow from the market to make good the shortfall in the compensation, is administratively difficult and more expensive. He mentioned that the suggestion for the States to borrow for what is essentially the Centre’s obligation does not appear to be a strong or valid reason.

Of the total 2.35 lakh, crore GST shortfall about Rs 97000 crore is on account of GST implementation and the rest is Rs 1.38 lakh crore impact of COVID on states'revenue. 

In the last GST Council meeting, the central government gave two options to the state to extend the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit, and sin goods beyond 2022 or borrow from a special window facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India or from the Market. 

During April-July of the current fiscal, the total compensation requirement of states stands at Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Total GST collection during April-July was Rs 2,72,642 crore, which is 65 percent of what was collected in the same period last year.

The payment of GST compensation to states became an issue after revenues from the imposition of cess started dwindling since August 2019. The Centre had to dive into the excess cess amount collected during 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The Centre had released over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2019-20 as GST compensation. However, the amount of cess collected during 2019-20 was Rs 95,444 crore. The balance Rs 69,556 crore was paid from the excess cess collected in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The compensation payout amount was Rs 69,275 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 41,146 crore in 2017-18.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is facekini, bizarre skincare trend gaining popularity in China due to heat?

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE